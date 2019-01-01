QQQ
Katipult Technology Corp is engaged in providing enterprise software and software-related services. It operates as a financial technology company offering a cloud-based software infrastructure that allows firms to design, set up and operate an investment platform. The platform includes modules for various user types, including investors, issuers, administrators, and auditors, among others. It generates subscription revenue and integration revenue. Subscription revenue consists primarily of monthly recurring SaaS revenue earned by providing access to the Platform whereas Integration revenue consists of revenue arising from the provision of regulatory consulting, marketing consulting, and customization services to clients. It has a business presence in Canada, the U.K., and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

Katipult Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Katipult Technology (KTPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Katipult Technology (OTCPK: KTPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Katipult Technology's (KTPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Katipult Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Katipult Technology (KTPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Katipult Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Katipult Technology (KTPPF)?

A

The stock price for Katipult Technology (OTCPK: KTPPF) is $0.10967 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:21:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Katipult Technology (KTPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Katipult Technology.

Q

When is Katipult Technology (OTCPK:KTPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Katipult Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Katipult Technology (KTPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Katipult Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Katipult Technology (KTPPF) operate in?

A

Katipult Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.