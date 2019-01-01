Katipult Technology Corp is engaged in providing enterprise software and software-related services. It operates as a financial technology company offering a cloud-based software infrastructure that allows firms to design, set up and operate an investment platform. The platform includes modules for various user types, including investors, issuers, administrators, and auditors, among others. It generates subscription revenue and integration revenue. Subscription revenue consists primarily of monthly recurring SaaS revenue earned by providing access to the Platform whereas Integration revenue consists of revenue arising from the provision of regulatory consulting, marketing consulting, and customization services to clients. It has a business presence in Canada, the U.K., and other countries.