Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.81 - 1.81
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.75
Shares
846.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL provides banking business through its branches network in Thailand. The company's operating segments include Commercial Banking Business, Capital Market Business and the Debt Restructuring Segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL (KTNUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL (OTCPK: KTNUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL's (KTNUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL.

Q

What is the target price for Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL (KTNUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL

Q

Current Stock Price for Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL (KTNUF)?

A

The stock price for Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL (OTCPK: KTNUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL (KTNUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL.

Q

When is Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL (OTCPK:KTNUF) reporting earnings?

A

Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL (KTNUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL.

Q

What sector and industry does Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL (KTNUF) operate in?

A

Kiatnakin Phatra Bank PCL is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.