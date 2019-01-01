QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 12:13PM

Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares (KTNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares (OTC: KTNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares's (KTNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares.

Q

What is the target price for Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares (KTNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares

Q

Current Stock Price for Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares (KTNNF)?

A

The stock price for Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares (OTC: KTNNF) is $0.02661 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 15:23:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares (KTNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares.

Q

When is Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares (OTC:KTNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares (KTNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares.

Q

What sector and industry does Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares (KTNNF) operate in?

A

Peakbirch Logic Inc Ordinary Shares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.