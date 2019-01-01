ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Corts Trust Peco Energy
(NYSE:KTH)
30.15
0.27[0.90%]
At close: May 27

Corts Trust Peco Energy (NYSE:KTH), Dividends

Corts Trust Peco Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Corts Trust Peco Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.53%

Annual Dividend

$2.0

Last Dividend

Apr 27, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Corts Trust Peco Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Corts Trust Peco Energy (KTH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corts Trust Peco Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on April 30, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Corts Trust Peco Energy (KTH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corts Trust Peco Energy (KTH). The last dividend payout was on April 30, 2018 and was $1.00

Q
How much per share is the next Corts Trust Peco Energy (KTH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corts Trust Peco Energy (KTH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on April 30, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Corts Trust Peco Energy (NYSE:KTH)?
A

Corts Trust Peco Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Corts Trust Peco Energy (KTH) was $1.00 and was paid out next on April 30, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.