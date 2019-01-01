QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Corts Trust Peco Energy Capital Trust III currently has no operation.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Corts Trust Peco Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Corts Trust Peco Energy (KTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corts Trust Peco Energy (NYSE: KTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corts Trust Peco Energy's (KTH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corts Trust Peco Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Corts Trust Peco Energy (KTH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Corts Trust Peco Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Corts Trust Peco Energy (KTH)?

A

The stock price for Corts Trust Peco Energy (NYSE: KTH) is $31.905 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:57:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corts Trust Peco Energy (KTH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on April 26, 2018.

Q

When is Corts Trust Peco Energy (NYSE:KTH) reporting earnings?

A

Corts Trust Peco Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corts Trust Peco Energy (KTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corts Trust Peco Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Corts Trust Peco Energy (KTH) operate in?

A

Corts Trust Peco Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.