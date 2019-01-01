ñol

DWS Municipal IT
(NYSE:KTF)
9.67
0.16[1.68%]
9.4641
-0.2059[-2.13%]
Day High/Low9.54 - 9.67
52 Week High/Low8.87 - 12.58
Open / Close9.54 / 9.66
Float / Outstanding- / 39.5M
Vol / Avg.127.9K / 77.3K
Mkt Cap382M
P/E17.29
50d Avg. Price9.68
Div / Yield0.42/4.42%
Payout Ratio91.64
EPS-
Total Float-

DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF), Key Statistics

DWS Municipal IT (NYSE: KTF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
17.29
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
17.29
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
17.05
Price / Book (mrq)
0.75
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
5.78%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.04
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
12.7
Tangible Book value per share
12.7
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
252.2M
Total Assets
753.8M
Total Liabilities
252.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -