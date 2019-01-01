ñol

%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Keio
(OTCPK:KTERF)
36.0640
00
At close: May 11
39.3616
3.2976[9.14%]
After Hours: 8:51AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low36.06 - 62.77
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 122.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1K
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price37.71
Div / Yield0.31/0.85%
Payout Ratio-
EPS33.45
Total Float-

Keio (OTC:KTERF), Key Statistics

Keio (OTC: KTERF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6.6B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
231.08
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.84
Price / Book (mrq)
1.65
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-2.03%
Price change 1 M
0.77
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
21.87
Tangible Book value per share
20.97
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
565.8B
Total Assets
904.3B
Total Liabilities
565.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
10.34
Gross Margin
21.4%
Net Margin
5.07%
EBIT Margin
8.45%
EBITDA Margin
8.45%
Operating Margin
6.83%