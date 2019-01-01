Keio Corp. is passenger transportation, retail, and real estate company, domiciled in Japan. The company organizes itself into five segments: transportation, merchandise sales, real estate, leisure, and other businesses. Merchandise sales, which contributes the largest portion of revenue, operates department stores, retail stores, and shopping centers. Transportation, the next most significant segment, transports passengers principally by rail, and by bus and taxi. The real estate segment leases, develops and sells real estate. The leisure segment operates hotels, travel services, and provides advertising services. Other includes construction and maintenance income.