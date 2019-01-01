QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.37/0.78%
52 Wk
44.41 - 62.77
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
33.45
Shares
122.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Keio Corp. is passenger transportation, retail, and real estate company, domiciled in Japan. The company organizes itself into five segments: transportation, merchandise sales, real estate, leisure, and other businesses. Merchandise sales, which contributes the largest portion of revenue, operates department stores, retail stores, and shopping centers. Transportation, the next most significant segment, transports passengers principally by rail, and by bus and taxi. The real estate segment leases, develops and sells real estate. The leisure segment operates hotels, travel services, and provides advertising services. Other includes construction and maintenance income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Keio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keio (KTERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keio (OTCPK: KTERF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keio's (KTERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keio.

Q

What is the target price for Keio (KTERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keio

Q

Current Stock Price for Keio (KTERF)?

A

The stock price for Keio (OTCPK: KTERF) is $46.854936 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:14:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keio (KTERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keio.

Q

When is Keio (OTCPK:KTERF) reporting earnings?

A

Keio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keio (KTERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keio.

Q

What sector and industry does Keio (KTERF) operate in?

A

Keio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.