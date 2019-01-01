KT&G primarily manufactures and sells tobacco products in South Korea. Its flagship cigarette brand is Esse. Other brands include This, The One, Bohem, and Raison. More than two thirds of the company's revenue come from tobacco sales in South Korea. Tobacco sales outside of South Korea generate another fourth of the company's total revenue and are primarily generated in the Middle East and Asia, although the company sells its product in roughly 50 countries spanning the globe. The remaining company sales are from KT&G's businesses that invest in real estate and sell ginseng products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.