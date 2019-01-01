QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
KT&G primarily manufactures and sells tobacco products in South Korea. Its flagship cigarette brand is Esse. Other brands include This, The One, Bohem, and Raison. More than two thirds of the company's revenue come from tobacco sales in South Korea. Tobacco sales outside of South Korea generate another fourth of the company's total revenue and are primarily generated in the Middle East and Asia, although the company sells its product in roughly 50 countries spanning the globe. The remaining company sales are from KT&G's businesses that invest in real estate and sell ginseng products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

KT&G Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KT&G (KTCIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KT&G (OTCPK: KTCIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KT&G's (KTCIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KT&G.

Q

What is the target price for KT&G (KTCIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KT&G

Q

Current Stock Price for KT&G (KTCIF)?

A

The stock price for KT&G (OTCPK: KTCIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KT&G (KTCIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KT&G.

Q

When is KT&G (OTCPK:KTCIF) reporting earnings?

A

KT&G does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KT&G (KTCIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KT&G.

Q

What sector and industry does KT&G (KTCIF) operate in?

A

KT&G is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.