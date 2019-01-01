QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.9 - 12.9
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
56.6
Shares
83.4M
Outstanding
Kanematsu Corp is a provider of products and services to various operations including Electronics and Devices, Foods and Grain, Steel, Materials and Plant, and Motor Vehicles and Aerospace. Its products portfolio under Electronics and Devices includes semiconductor equipment, industrial electronics, mobile, electronics components and materials; Food and Grains include foods, meat, and marine products, grain, feedstuff; Steel, Materials and Plant include steel, functional chemicals and energy, plants; and Motor Vehicles and Aerospace include motor vehicles and parts and aerospace.

Kanematsu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kanematsu (KSTUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kanematsu (OTCPK: KSTUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kanematsu's (KSTUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kanematsu.

Q

What is the target price for Kanematsu (KSTUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kanematsu

Q

Current Stock Price for Kanematsu (KSTUF)?

A

The stock price for Kanematsu (OTCPK: KSTUF) is $12.9 last updated Tue Sep 07 2021 18:12:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kanematsu (KSTUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kanematsu.

Q

When is Kanematsu (OTCPK:KSTUF) reporting earnings?

A

Kanematsu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kanematsu (KSTUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kanematsu.

Q

What sector and industry does Kanematsu (KSTUF) operate in?

A

Kanematsu is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.