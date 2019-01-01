Kanematsu Corp is a provider of products and services to various operations including Electronics and Devices, Foods and Grain, Steel, Materials and Plant, and Motor Vehicles and Aerospace. Its products portfolio under Electronics and Devices includes semiconductor equipment, industrial electronics, mobile, electronics components and materials; Food and Grains include foods, meat, and marine products, grain, feedstuff; Steel, Materials and Plant include steel, functional chemicals and energy, plants; and Motor Vehicles and Aerospace include motor vehicles and parts and aerospace.