There is no Press for this Ticker
Kingfish Holding Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kingfish Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingfish Holding (KSSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingfish Holding (OTCEM: KSSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kingfish Holding's (KSSH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingfish Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Kingfish Holding (KSSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingfish Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingfish Holding (KSSH)?

A

The stock price for Kingfish Holding (OTCEM: KSSH) is $0.001 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 18:31:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingfish Holding (KSSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingfish Holding.

Q

When is Kingfish Holding (OTCEM:KSSH) reporting earnings?

A

Kingfish Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingfish Holding (KSSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingfish Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingfish Holding (KSSH) operate in?

A

Kingfish Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.