QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kohl's
(NYSE:KSS)
41.92
-1.27[-2.94%]
At close: May 27
41.9958
0.0758[0.18%]
After Hours: 5:40PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low40.2 - 43.87
52 Week High/Low34.64 - 64.38
Open / Close42.54 / 41.87
Float / Outstanding127.1M / 128.6M
Vol / Avg.7.1M / 3.6M
Mkt Cap5.4B
P/E6.81
50d Avg. Price55.52
Div / Yield2/4.63%
Payout Ratio19.72
EPS2.23
Total Float127.1M

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Dividends

Kohl's issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kohl's generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.52%

Annual Dividend

$2.0

Last Dividend

Mar 16

Next Dividend

Jun 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kohl's Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kohl's (KSS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Kohl's (KSS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Kohl's ($KSS) will be on June 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Kohl's (KSS) shares by June 8, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Kohl's (KSS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Kohl's (KSS) will be on June 7, 2022 and will be $0.50

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)?
A

The most current yield for Kohl's (KSS) is 3.95% and is payable next on June 22, 2022

