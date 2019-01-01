ñol

Kendall Square Research
(OTCEM:KSQR)
0.0001
00
At close: Aug 30
0.0014
0.0013[1300.00%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT

Kendall Square Research (OTC:KSQR), Dividends

Kendall Square Research issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kendall Square Research generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Kendall Square Research Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kendall Square Research (KSQR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kendall Square Research.

Q
What date did I need to own Kendall Square Research (KSQR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kendall Square Research.

Q
How much per share is the next Kendall Square Research (KSQR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kendall Square Research.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kendall Square Research (OTCEM:KSQR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kendall Square Research.

