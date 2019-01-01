QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kendall Square Research Corp operates hyperbaric oxygen therapy rehabilitation departments in hospitals and freestanding clinics. It offers therapies for patients seeking treatments of open non-healing wounds caused by diabetes, and potential amputation.

Kendall Square Research Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kendall Square Research (KSQR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kendall Square Research (OTCEM: KSQR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kendall Square Research's (KSQR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kendall Square Research.

Q

What is the target price for Kendall Square Research (KSQR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kendall Square Research

Q

Current Stock Price for Kendall Square Research (KSQR)?

A

The stock price for Kendall Square Research (OTCEM: KSQR) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 17:20:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kendall Square Research (KSQR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kendall Square Research.

Q

When is Kendall Square Research (OTCEM:KSQR) reporting earnings?

A

Kendall Square Research does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kendall Square Research (KSQR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kendall Square Research.

Q

What sector and industry does Kendall Square Research (KSQR) operate in?

A

Kendall Square Research is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.