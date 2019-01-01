ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kuaishou Tech
(OTCPK:KSHTY)
2.50
00
At close: Mar 10
2.32
-0.1800[-7.20%]
After Hours: 8:57AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2 - 2.9
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 21.2B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap53.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.34
Total Float-

Kuaishou Tech (OTC:KSHTY), Key Statistics

Kuaishou Tech (OTC: KSHTY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
32B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.93
Price / Book (mrq)
7.84
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-24.49%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.32
Tangible Book value per share
0.31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
41B
Total Assets
95.7B
Total Liabilities
41B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
43.81%
Net Margin
-36.76%
EBIT Margin
-39.11%
EBITDA Margin
-39.11%
Operating Margin
-39.11%