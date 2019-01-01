ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
KushCo Holdings
(OTC:KSHB)
0.695
00
At close: Aug 31
0.69
-0.0050[-0.72%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.54 - 1.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding138.9M / 159.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap110.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KushCo Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jul 8

EPS

$-0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$28.3M

Annual Revenue (as of May 31)

$28.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KushCo Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

KushCo Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) reporting earnings?
A

KushCo Holdings (KSHB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 8, 2021 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were KushCo Holdings’s (OTC:KSHB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $8.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.