KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KushCo Holdings
The latest price target for KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) was reported by Roth Capital on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting KSHB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 187.77% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) was provided by Roth Capital, and KushCo Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KushCo Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KushCo Holdings was filed on June 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KushCo Holdings (KSHB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.25 to $2.00. The current price KushCo Holdings (KSHB) is trading at is $0.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
