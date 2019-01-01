ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kansai Paint
(OTCPK:KSANF)
12.22
00
At close: May 13
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.22 - 26.37
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 257M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E17
50d Avg. Price15.34
Div / Yield0.23/1.88%
Payout Ratio32.93
EPS24.08
Total Float-

Kansai Paint (OTC:KSANF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kansai Paint reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$108.3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kansai Paint using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kansai Paint Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kansai Paint (OTCPK:KSANF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kansai Paint

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kansai Paint (OTCPK:KSANF)?
A

There are no earnings for Kansai Paint

Q
What were Kansai Paint’s (OTCPK:KSANF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kansai Paint

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.