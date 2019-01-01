Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX), Key Statistics

ñol

Karuna Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:KRTX)
107.51
0.88[0.83%]
At close: May 27
107.51
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low106.14 - 112
52 Week High/Low92.26 - 161.98
Open / Close107.14 / 107.51
Float / Outstanding23.2M / 29.9M
Vol / Avg.354.2K / 223.2K
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price118.78
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.95
Total Float23.2M

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.8B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
85.51
Price / Book (mrq)
7.02
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-5.43%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.18
Tangible Book value per share
15.18
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
20.8M
Total Assets
474.5M
Total Liabilities
20.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -