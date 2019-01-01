QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 0.51
Mkt Cap
405M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
900M
Outstanding
Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii Ve Ticaret AS is engaged in production, import and export of motor vehicles to automotive brands. It provides industrial services to automotive companies and its activities include the production of spare parts for automotive and other vehicles. The operating segments are Bus segment reports production of buses for municipalities, Karsan segment reports the production of commercial vehicles with its own brand, Spare Parts segment represents the production of spare parts and Industrial Sales segment reports the cataphoresis processes and tractor cabin. The group operates in Turkey and internationally and generates the majority of the revenue from the Hyundai segment.

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii Questions & Answers

How do I buy Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii (KRSOF) stock?

You can purchase shares of Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii (OTCPK: KRSOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii's (KRSOF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii.

What is the target price for Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii (KRSOF) stock?

There is no analysis for Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii

Current Stock Price for Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii (KRSOF)?

The stock price for Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii (OTCPK: KRSOF) is $0.45 last updated Wed Jun 09 2021 19:44:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii (KRSOF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii.

When is Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii (OTCPK:KRSOF) reporting earnings?

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii (KRSOF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii.

What sector and industry does Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii (KRSOF) operate in?

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.