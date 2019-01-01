Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii Ve Ticaret AS is engaged in production, import and export of motor vehicles to automotive brands. It provides industrial services to automotive companies and its activities include the production of spare parts for automotive and other vehicles. The operating segments are Bus segment reports production of buses for municipalities, Karsan segment reports the production of commercial vehicles with its own brand, Spare Parts segment represents the production of spare parts and Industrial Sales segment reports the cataphoresis processes and tractor cabin. The group operates in Turkey and internationally and generates the majority of the revenue from the Hyundai segment.