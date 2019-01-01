QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Korres SA Natural Products is a Greece based company engaged in the business of production, distribution and trading of cosmetics, pharmaceutical and homeopathy products. The company has a business presence in the cities of Athens, Paris, Madrid, Helsinki, Dubai, St. Petersburg, Prague, Barcelona and Singapore amongst others, and distributes its products in various countries. The organization offers face care products, body care products, hair care products, sun care products, fragrances, make-up products, products for men and other products.

Korres Natural Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Korres Natural Products (KRRTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Korres Natural Products (OTCEM: KRRTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Korres Natural Products's (KRRTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Korres Natural Products.

Q

What is the target price for Korres Natural Products (KRRTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Korres Natural Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Korres Natural Products (KRRTF)?

A

The stock price for Korres Natural Products (OTCEM: KRRTF) is $3.35 last updated Fri Mar 31 2017 17:53:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Korres Natural Products (KRRTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Korres Natural Products.

Q

When is Korres Natural Products (OTCEM:KRRTF) reporting earnings?

A

Korres Natural Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Korres Natural Products (KRRTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Korres Natural Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Korres Natural Products (KRRTF) operate in?

A

Korres Natural Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.