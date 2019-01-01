Korres SA Natural Products is a Greece based company engaged in the business of production, distribution and trading of cosmetics, pharmaceutical and homeopathy products. The company has a business presence in the cities of Athens, Paris, Madrid, Helsinki, Dubai, St. Petersburg, Prague, Barcelona and Singapore amongst others, and distributes its products in various countries. The organization offers face care products, body care products, hair care products, sun care products, fragrances, make-up products, products for men and other products.