Karora Resources
(OTCQX:KRRGF)
3.87
0.10[2.65%]
At close: May 27
4.36
0.4900[12.66%]
After Hours: 9:24AM EDT
Day High/Low3.77 - 3.89
52 Week High/Low2.35 - 6.25
Open / Close3.8 / 3.87
Float / Outstanding- / 155.3M
Vol / Avg.84.6K / 98.2K
Mkt Cap600.9M
P/E40.29
50d Avg. Price4.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Karora Resources (OTC:KRRGF), Key Statistics

Karora Resources (OTC: KRRGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
550.8M
Trailing P/E
40.29
Forward P/E
11.64
PE Ratio (TTM)
28.16
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.77
Price / Book (mrq)
2.95
Price / EBITDA
10.84
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.24
Earnings Yield
2.48%
Price change 1 M
0.74
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.13
Beta
0.87
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.28
Tangible Book value per share
1.28
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
187.5M
Total Assets
441.9M
Total Liabilities
187.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
16.01%
Net Margin
-5.68%
EBIT Margin
-1.63%
EBITDA Margin
11.88%
Operating Margin
-3.55%