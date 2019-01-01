QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
45M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
749.5M
Outstanding
Kingsrose Mining Ltd is a gold production and exploration company with an interest in the Way Linggo Project in South Sumatra, Indonesia. The company is currently producing from its operating mines on the Project area, the Way Linggo Open Cut Mine, and the Talang Santo Underground Mine. It operates in a single segment that Gold and Silver. Its geographical segments include Australia and Indonesia, of which the majority of the revenue comes from Australia. It generates most of its revenue from the sale of Gold.

Kingsrose Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingsrose Mining (KRMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingsrose Mining (OTCPK: KRMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kingsrose Mining's (KRMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingsrose Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Kingsrose Mining (KRMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingsrose Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingsrose Mining (KRMMF)?

A

The stock price for Kingsrose Mining (OTCPK: KRMMF) is $0.06 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:42:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingsrose Mining (KRMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingsrose Mining.

Q

When is Kingsrose Mining (OTCPK:KRMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Kingsrose Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingsrose Mining (KRMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingsrose Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingsrose Mining (KRMMF) operate in?

A

Kingsrose Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.