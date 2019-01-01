Kingsrose Mining Ltd is a gold production and exploration company with an interest in the Way Linggo Project in South Sumatra, Indonesia. The company is currently producing from its operating mines on the Project area, the Way Linggo Open Cut Mine, and the Talang Santo Underground Mine. It operates in a single segment that Gold and Silver. Its geographical segments include Australia and Indonesia, of which the majority of the revenue comes from Australia. It generates most of its revenue from the sale of Gold.