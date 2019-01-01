ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
36KR Holdings
(NASDAQ:KRKR)
0.88
-0.02[-2.22%]
At close: May 27
0.93
0.0500[5.68%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
Day High/Low0.82 - 0.94
52 Week High/Low0.5 - 2.78
Open / Close0.94 / 0.88
Float / Outstanding- / 40.6M
Vol / Avg.21.6K / 133.4K
Mkt Cap35.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.94
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.36
Total Float-

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR), Key Statistics

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
7.4M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.78
Price / Book (mrq)
0.81
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-36.47%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.11
Tangible Book value per share
1.1
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
194.5M
Total Assets
501.7M
Total Liabilities
194.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
64.97%
Net Margin
12.52%
EBIT Margin
12.79%
EBITDA Margin
12.79%
Operating Margin
12.79%