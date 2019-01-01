Kruk SA invests in debt for its proprietary account and manages debt for institutional clients. The company purchases consumer, mortgage, and corporate debt portfolios primarily in Poland and Romania. Through its debt collection outsourcing, it also manages receivables of banks, loan brokers, insurers, leasing companies, and other companies. The company earns revenue on the purchase of debt securities by receiving interest, appreciation, and recoveries. It earns revenue from credit management services primarily through commissions on debt collection. Nearly all of the company's revenue comes from Poland and Romania.