Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
8.92
Shares
19M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kruk SA invests in debt for its proprietary account and manages debt for institutional clients. The company purchases consumer, mortgage, and corporate debt portfolios primarily in Poland and Romania. Through its debt collection outsourcing, it also manages receivables of banks, loan brokers, insurers, leasing companies, and other companies. The company earns revenue on the purchase of debt securities by receiving interest, appreciation, and recoveries. It earns revenue from credit management services primarily through commissions on debt collection. Nearly all of the company's revenue comes from Poland and Romania.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kruk Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kruk (KRKKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kruk (OTCPK: KRKKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kruk's (KRKKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kruk.

Q

What is the target price for Kruk (KRKKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kruk

Q

Current Stock Price for Kruk (KRKKF)?

A

The stock price for Kruk (OTCPK: KRKKF) is $66.43497 last updated Mon Jan 29 2018 17:04:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kruk (KRKKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kruk.

Q

When is Kruk (OTCPK:KRKKF) reporting earnings?

A

Kruk does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kruk (KRKKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kruk.

Q

What sector and industry does Kruk (KRKKF) operate in?

A

Kruk is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.