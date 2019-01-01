QQQ
Keppel REIT, or KREIT, is a commercial real estate investment trust with properties valued at about SGD 8.7 billion across Singapore, Australia and South Korea. In Singapore, its portfolio consists of a 100% stake in Keppel Bay Tower, a 79.9% stake in Ocean Financial Centre, a 33.33% stake in Marina Bay Financial Centre and a 33.33% stake in One Raffles Quay. In Australia, it owns a 50% stake in four properties across Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth, and acquired 100% of Pinnacle Office Park in Sydney in December 2020. In South Korea, it owns around 99.4% of T Tower in Seoul. The trust is externally managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a subsidiary of Keppel Capital. Parent Keppel Corporation currently retains an approximate 48% stake in KREIT.

Keppel REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keppel REIT (KREVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keppel REIT (OTC: KREVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Keppel REIT's (KREVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keppel REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Keppel REIT (KREVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keppel REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Keppel REIT (KREVF)?

A

The stock price for Keppel REIT (OTC: KREVF) is $0.95 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:31:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keppel REIT (KREVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keppel REIT.

Q

When is Keppel REIT (OTC:KREVF) reporting earnings?

A

Keppel REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keppel REIT (KREVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keppel REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Keppel REIT (KREVF) operate in?

A

Keppel REIT is in the sector and industry.