Keppel REIT, or KREIT, is a commercial real estate investment trust with properties valued at about SGD 8.7 billion across Singapore, Australia and South Korea. In Singapore, its portfolio consists of a 100% stake in Keppel Bay Tower, a 79.9% stake in Ocean Financial Centre, a 33.33% stake in Marina Bay Financial Centre and a 33.33% stake in One Raffles Quay. In Australia, it owns a 50% stake in four properties across Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth, and acquired 100% of Pinnacle Office Park in Sydney in December 2020. In South Korea, it owns around 99.4% of T Tower in Seoul. The trust is externally managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a subsidiary of Keppel Capital. Parent Keppel Corporation currently retains an approximate 48% stake in KREIT.