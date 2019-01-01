Comments

KKR Real Estate Finance

KREFpANYSE
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
$21.62
00.00%
At close: -
$21.26
-0.36-1.67%
After Hours: Oct 18, 4:10 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) ForecastNews

Earnings

KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) OptionsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREFpA) Stock, Earnings Estimates, EPS, And Revenue

KKR Real Estate Finance reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue
(as of Sep 30)
$165M

Analyze the earnings history of KKR Real Estate Finance using advanced sorting and filters.

Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) Earnings Per Share

Quarterly Earnings Surprise Amount

no data available to display
Fiscal Quarter EndDate ReportedActual EPSEstimated EPSSurprise %

KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) Revenue

Quarterly Revenue Surprise Amount

no data available to display
Fiscal Quarter EndDate ReportedActual RevenueEstimated RevenueSurprise %

FAQ

Q

When is KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREFpA) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for KKR Real Estate Finance

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREFpA)?

A

There are no earnings for KKR Real Estate Finance

Q

What were KKR Real Estate Finance’s (NYSE:KREFpA) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for KKR Real Estate Finance

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved