Comments

KKR Real Estate Finance

KREFpANYSE
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
$21.62
00.00%
At close: -
$21.26
-0.36-1.67%
After Hours: Oct 18, 4:10 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) ForecastNewsEarningsKKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) OptionsGuidanceDividends

Analyst Ratings

Insider TradesShort Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREFpA) Stock, Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Forecasts

Quote.Descriptions.analyst-ratings.

Analyst Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance

Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

FAQ

Q

What is the target price for KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) stock?

A

There is no price target for KKR Real Estate Finance

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA)?

A

There is no analyst for KKR Real Estate Finance

Q

When was the last upgrade for KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA)?

A

There is no last upgrade for KKR Real Estate Finance

Q

When was the last downgrade for KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA)?

A

There is no last downgrade for KKR Real Estate Finance.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for KKR Real Estate Finance.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for KKR Real Estate Finance.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved