KonaRed Corp is engaged in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of retail sale the food and beverage products based on the fruit of the coffee plant. Its products are coffee fruit wellness drink and KonaRed Antioxidant Juice. The company produces Ready to Drink 12oz Cold Brew Coffee varieties, Bag in the Box, Key Kegs, a complete line of whole bean and ground Kona Coffee Beans including RTD Antioxidant Juices and Hawaiian Coffee Fruit nutritional supplements. It also has an industrial ingredient supply division. Its products are sold throughout the US and can be found in select Vons, Albertsons, Publix, Pavilions, Costco, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smiths, Kroger, Safeway, Vitamin Shoppe, Target, Whole Foods, 7-Eleven, and many other retail outlets.