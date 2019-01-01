Kurabo Industries Ltd is involved in the business of Textile, Chemical products, Real estate utilization, Machine tools and Electronics and Other businesses. The company's primary activities include manufacture and sale of textile products, polyurethane foam and related products, machine tool and industrial machines, information systems and equipment and bio-medical products and also lease of real estate and design, manufacture and supply of plants, equipment and machines and industrial and household waste recycling. It generates maximum revenue from the Chemical Product Business segment.