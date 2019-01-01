QQQ
Kurabo Industries Ltd is involved in the business of Textile, Chemical products, Real estate utilization, Machine tools and Electronics and Other businesses. The company's primary activities include manufacture and sale of textile products, polyurethane foam and related products, machine tool and industrial machines, information systems and equipment and bio-medical products and also lease of real estate and design, manufacture and supply of plants, equipment and machines and industrial and household waste recycling. It generates maximum revenue from the Chemical Product Business segment.

Kurabo Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kurabo Industries (KRBOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kurabo Industries (OTCEM: KRBOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kurabo Industries's (KRBOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kurabo Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Kurabo Industries (KRBOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kurabo Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Kurabo Industries (KRBOF)?

A

The stock price for Kurabo Industries (OTCEM: KRBOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kurabo Industries (KRBOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kurabo Industries.

Q

When is Kurabo Industries (OTCEM:KRBOF) reporting earnings?

A

Kurabo Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kurabo Industries (KRBOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kurabo Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Kurabo Industries (KRBOF) operate in?

A

Kurabo Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.