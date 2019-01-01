Kapsch TrafficCom AG is an Austria-based company which provides intelligent transportation systems (ITS). The company's operating segment includes Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) and Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS). It generates maximum revenue from the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) segment. Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) segment includes activities related to the installation and technical and commercial operation of toll collection systems. The Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) segment includes activities related to the installation and technical and commercial operation of systems for traffic monitoring, traffic control and safety. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe, Middle East, Africa and also has presence in Austria, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.