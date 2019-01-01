QQQ
Kapsch TrafficCom AG is an Austria-based company which provides intelligent transportation systems (ITS). The company's operating segment includes Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) and Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS). It generates maximum revenue from the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) segment. Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) segment includes activities related to the installation and technical and commercial operation of toll collection systems. The Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) segment includes activities related to the installation and technical and commercial operation of systems for traffic monitoring, traffic control and safety. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe, Middle East, Africa and also has presence in Austria, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Kapsch TrafficCom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kapsch TrafficCom (KPSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kapsch TrafficCom (OTCGM: KPSHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kapsch TrafficCom's (KPSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kapsch TrafficCom.

Q

What is the target price for Kapsch TrafficCom (KPSHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kapsch TrafficCom

Q

Current Stock Price for Kapsch TrafficCom (KPSHF)?

A

The stock price for Kapsch TrafficCom (OTCGM: KPSHF) is $16.99 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 14:59:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kapsch TrafficCom (KPSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kapsch TrafficCom.

Q

When is Kapsch TrafficCom (OTCGM:KPSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Kapsch TrafficCom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kapsch TrafficCom (KPSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kapsch TrafficCom.

Q

What sector and industry does Kapsch TrafficCom (KPSHF) operate in?

A

Kapsch TrafficCom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.