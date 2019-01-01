Kinpo Electronics Inc is a Taiwan-based company that manufactures consumer electronics and computer equipment. Its offerings include 3D printers, storage products, wireless and broadband solutions, light emitting diodes, and image products for use in communications, information, and consumer electronics applications. Its operations are organized into notebook and PC, mobile phone, precision plastic, plant factory, power supply, 3D printing, and consumer peripheral segments. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the Asia-Pacific region, with the rest coming from countries across the world.