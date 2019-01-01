ñol

K+S
(OTCQX:KPLUF)
28.70
00
At close: May 26
6.12
-22.58[-78.68%]
After Hours: 7:24AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.45 - 38.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 191.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap5.5B
P/E2.26
50d Avg. Price32.09
Div / Yield0.21/0.73%
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.62
Total Float-

K+S (OTC:KPLUF), Key Statistics

K+S (OTC: KPLUF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
8.5B
Trailing P/E
2.26
Forward P/E
7.37
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.22
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.39
Price / Book (mrq)
0.89
Price / EBITDA
1.95
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.03
Earnings Yield
44.27%
Price change 1 M
0.89
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.37
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
32.08
Tangible Book value per share
31.16
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3.4B
Total Assets
9.2B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.71
Gross Margin
41.64%
Net Margin
25.65%
EBIT Margin
36.18%
EBITDA Margin
44.54%
Operating Margin
36.18%