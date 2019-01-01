QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.55
Shares
19.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kino Polska TV SA is a Poland based company involved in offering distribution, publishing, film production, Internet services and broadcasts television channels.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kino Polska TV Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kino Polska TV (KPLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kino Polska TV (OTCEM: KPLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kino Polska TV's (KPLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kino Polska TV.

Q

What is the target price for Kino Polska TV (KPLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kino Polska TV

Q

Current Stock Price for Kino Polska TV (KPLLF)?

A

The stock price for Kino Polska TV (OTCEM: KPLLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kino Polska TV (KPLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kino Polska TV.

Q

When is Kino Polska TV (OTCEM:KPLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Kino Polska TV does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kino Polska TV (KPLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kino Polska TV.

Q

What sector and industry does Kino Polska TV (KPLLF) operate in?

A

Kino Polska TV is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.