Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.03/6.99%
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Keppel Infrastructure Trust is a real estate investment trust that holds infrastructure properties in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. KIT operates in four reportable segments: Distribution & Network, Waste & Water, Energy, and Corporate. The Distribution & Network segment, which generates the majority of revenues is engaged in the production and retailing of town gas and retailing of natural gas in Singapore.

Keppel Infr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keppel Infr (KPLIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keppel Infr (OTC: KPLIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Keppel Infr's (KPLIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keppel Infr.

Q

What is the target price for Keppel Infr (KPLIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keppel Infr

Q

Current Stock Price for Keppel Infr (KPLIF)?

A

The stock price for Keppel Infr (OTC: KPLIF) is $0.4 last updated Today at 3:07:06 PM.

Q

Does Keppel Infr (KPLIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keppel Infr.

Q

When is Keppel Infr (OTC:KPLIF) reporting earnings?

A

Keppel Infr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keppel Infr (KPLIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keppel Infr.

Q

What sector and industry does Keppel Infr (KPLIF) operate in?

A

Keppel Infr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.