QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.95
Shares
25.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Kapuas Prima Coal Tbk is an Indonesia based company that conducts business activities in the field of mining and trading. Its products include iron ore (Fe) and galena (Pbs) and produces lead (Pb) concentrate and zinc (Zn) concentrate. It operates a mining concession area located in Bintang Mengalih Village, Belantikan Raya Sub-district, Lamandau Regency, and Central Kalimantan province. The company classifies business based on product types consisting of Zinc (Zn), Galena - Lead (Pb), and Ore (Fe). It generates the majority of its revenue from the domestic market and also exports its products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kapuas Prima Coal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kapuas Prima Coal (KPCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kapuas Prima Coal (OTCPK: KPCTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kapuas Prima Coal's (KPCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kapuas Prima Coal.

Q

What is the target price for Kapuas Prima Coal (KPCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kapuas Prima Coal

Q

Current Stock Price for Kapuas Prima Coal (KPCTF)?

A

The stock price for Kapuas Prima Coal (OTCPK: KPCTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kapuas Prima Coal (KPCTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kapuas Prima Coal.

Q

When is Kapuas Prima Coal (OTCPK:KPCTF) reporting earnings?

A

Kapuas Prima Coal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kapuas Prima Coal (KPCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kapuas Prima Coal.

Q

What sector and industry does Kapuas Prima Coal (KPCTF) operate in?

A

Kapuas Prima Coal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.