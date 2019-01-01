PT Kapuas Prima Coal Tbk is an Indonesia based company that conducts business activities in the field of mining and trading. Its products include iron ore (Fe) and galena (Pbs) and produces lead (Pb) concentrate and zinc (Zn) concentrate. It operates a mining concession area located in Bintang Mengalih Village, Belantikan Raya Sub-district, Lamandau Regency, and Central Kalimantan province. The company classifies business based on product types consisting of Zinc (Zn), Galena - Lead (Pb), and Ore (Fe). It generates the majority of its revenue from the domestic market and also exports its products.