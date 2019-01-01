Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd is a commercial bank operating primarily in Thailand. The corporate business' customers include public and private companies, government-backed enterprises or agencies, and financial institutions. The corporate business provides a variety of financial products and services such as loans, working capital, and cash management, and value chain solutions. The retail business focuses on individual customers and offers loans and deposits, debit and credit cards, financial planning, and transactional banking services. The treasury and capital markets business includes funding, risk management, and foreign currency exchange services. The Muang Thai Group Holding business offers insurance and brokerage services.