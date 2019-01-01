QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
2B
Outstanding
KinerjaPay Corp engages in e-commerce business providing electronic payment services to its customers. Its products portfolio includes Electronic Payment Service that provides a secure method to consumers and merchants to pay and transfer money using electronic devices and Virtual Marketplace. The groups Electronic Payment Services allows its consumers to pay utility bills, phone bills, credit card payments and add credit to their cell phone accounts.

KinerjaPay Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KinerjaPay (KPAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KinerjaPay (OTCEM: KPAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KinerjaPay's (KPAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KinerjaPay.

Q

What is the target price for KinerjaPay (KPAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KinerjaPay

Q

Current Stock Price for KinerjaPay (KPAY)?

A

The stock price for KinerjaPay (OTCEM: KPAY) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:44:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KinerjaPay (KPAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KinerjaPay.

Q

When is KinerjaPay (OTCEM:KPAY) reporting earnings?

A

KinerjaPay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KinerjaPay (KPAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KinerjaPay.

Q

What sector and industry does KinerjaPay (KPAY) operate in?

A

KinerjaPay is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.