Koza Altin Izletmeleri AS is a Turkey-based gold production company. The company has over 200 exploration licenses throughout Turkey the Aegean and Marmara regions, the Black Sea region, and Central and Eastern Anatolia. The company owns four operating mines, including an underground mine at Ovacik, a mine in Cukuralan that utilises both underground and open pit mining methods, and an open pit mine at Kaymaz. The company also has feasibility stage projects located near Agri in northeast Turkey and projects in the middle of Turkey.