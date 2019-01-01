QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Koza Altin Izletmeleri AS is a Turkey-based gold production company. The company has over 200 exploration licenses throughout Turkey the Aegean and Marmara regions, the Black Sea region, and Central and Eastern Anatolia. The company owns four operating mines, including an underground mine at Ovacik, a mine in Cukuralan that utilises both underground and open pit mining methods, and an open pit mine at Kaymaz. The company also has feasibility stage projects located near Agri in northeast Turkey and projects in the middle of Turkey.

Koza Altin Izletmeleri Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Koza Altin Izletmeleri (KOZAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koza Altin Izletmeleri (OTCEM: KOZAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Koza Altin Izletmeleri's (KOZAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Koza Altin Izletmeleri.

Q

What is the target price for Koza Altin Izletmeleri (KOZAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Koza Altin Izletmeleri

Q

Current Stock Price for Koza Altin Izletmeleri (KOZAY)?

A

The stock price for Koza Altin Izletmeleri (OTCEM: KOZAY) is $13.01 last updated Mon Sep 13 2021 18:42:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Koza Altin Izletmeleri (KOZAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 14, 2012.

Q

When is Koza Altin Izletmeleri (OTCEM:KOZAY) reporting earnings?

A

Koza Altin Izletmeleri does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Koza Altin Izletmeleri (KOZAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koza Altin Izletmeleri.

Q

What sector and industry does Koza Altin Izletmeleri (KOZAY) operate in?

A

Koza Altin Izletmeleri is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.