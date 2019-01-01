QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Korver Corp is engaged in developing high-efficiency perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells. The solar cells offer a path toward low-cost photovoltaic electricity, by boosting the performance of established crystalline silicon cells. It results in efficient light coupling, reduced reflection, minimized reaction losses, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Korver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Korver (KOVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Korver (OTCEM: KOVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Korver's (KOVR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Korver.

Q

What is the target price for Korver (KOVR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Korver

Q

Current Stock Price for Korver (KOVR)?

A

The stock price for Korver (OTCEM: KOVR) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:10:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Korver (KOVR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Korver.

Q

When is Korver (OTCEM:KOVR) reporting earnings?

A

Korver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Korver (KOVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Korver.

Q

What sector and industry does Korver (KOVR) operate in?

A

Korver is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.