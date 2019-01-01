ñol

Koito Manufacturing
(OTCPK:KOTMF)
36.5425
-0.235[-0.64%]
At close: May 27
50.1701
13.6276[37.29%]
After Hours: 1:39AM EDT
Day High/Low36.54 - 36.73
52 Week High/Low34.86 - 69.2
Open / Close36.73 / 36.54
Float / Outstanding- / 160.7M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 0.7K
Mkt Cap5.9B
P/E17.35
50d Avg. Price37.45
Div / Yield0.49/1.34%
Payout Ratio20.09
EPS71.54
Total Float-

Koito Manufacturing (OTC:KOTMF), Key Statistics

Koito Manufacturing (OTC: KOTMF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.6B
Trailing P/E
17.35
Forward P/E
12
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.13
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.99
Price / Book (mrq)
1.32
Price / EBITDA
7.31
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.41
Earnings Yield
5.76%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
27.81
Tangible Book value per share
27.66
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
215B
Total Assets
814.5B
Total Liabilities
215B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.26
Gross Margin
12.53%
Net Margin
5.76%
EBIT Margin
8.68%
EBITDA Margin
13.31%
Operating Margin
7.1%