QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
KOSE
(OTCPK:KOSCF)
97.80
00
At close: Apr 26
99.4737
1.6737[1.71%]
After Hours: 7:20AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low97.8 - 167
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 57.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap5.6B
P/E49.29
50d Avg. Price101.75
Div / Yield1.21/1.24%
Payout Ratio47.7
EPS25.2
Total Float-

KOSE (OTC:KOSCF), Key Statistics

KOSE (OTC: KOSCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.2B
Trailing P/E
49.29
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
28.97
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.6
Price / Book (mrq)
2.96
Price / EBITDA
19.92
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.21
Earnings Yield
2.03%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
33.08
Tangible Book value per share
31.12
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
61.4B
Total Assets
316.5B
Total Liabilities
61.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.57
Gross Margin
69.21%
Net Margin
2.44%
EBIT Margin
4.93%
EBITDA Margin
6.51%
Operating Margin
0.64%