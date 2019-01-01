Comments

Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF

KOOLARCA
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
$10.97
0.050.47%
At close: -
15 minutes delayed

Overview

NewsHoldingsDividendsShort Interest

Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA:KOOL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, And Revenue

Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue

Analyze the earnings history of Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF using advanced sorting and filters.

Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) Earnings Per Share

Quarterly Earnings Surprise Amount

no data available to display
Fiscal Quarter EndDate ReportedActual EPSEstimated EPSSurprise %

Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) Revenue

Quarterly Revenue Surprise Amount

no data available to display
Fiscal Quarter EndDate ReportedActual RevenueEstimated RevenueSurprise %

FAQ

Q

When is Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA:KOOL) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA:KOOL)?

A

There are no earnings for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF

Q

What were Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF’s (ARCA:KOOL) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved