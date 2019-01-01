Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA:KOOL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Forecasts

$10.97
0.050.47%
At close: -
15 minutes delayed
Quote.Descriptions.analyst-ratings.
There is no price target for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF
There is no analyst for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF
There is no last upgrade for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF
There is no last downgrade for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF.
There is no next analyst rating for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF.
There is no next analyst rating for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.