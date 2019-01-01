ñol

Konami Holdings
(OTCPK:KONMY)
34.01
-0.0674[-0.20%]
At close: May 27
29.10
-4.9100[-14.44%]
After Hours: 9:10AM EDT
Day High/Low34.01 - 34.03
52 Week High/Low23.26 - 34.12
Open / Close34.03 / 34.01
Float / Outstanding- / 266.4M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 0.5K
Mkt Cap9.1B
P/E24.56
50d Avg. Price31.41
Div / Yield0.39/1.14%
Payout Ratio24.48
EPS55.48
Total Float-

Konami Holdings (OTC:KONMY), Key Statistics

Konami Holdings (OTC: KONMY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
7.9B
Trailing P/E
24.56
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
24.56
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.96
Price / Book (mrq)
3.46
Price / EBITDA
15.92
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.68
Earnings Yield
4.07%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
9.84
Tangible Book value per share
8.44
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
181.7B
Total Assets
515B
Total Liabilities
181.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.12
Gross Margin
45.08%
Net Margin
19.62%
EBIT Margin
28.31%
EBITDA Margin
34.17%
Operating Margin
28.06%