Analyst Ratings

Kona Grill Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kona Grill Inc (KONAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kona Grill Inc (OTC: KONAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kona Grill Inc's (KONAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kona Grill Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Kona Grill Inc (KONAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kona Grill Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Kona Grill Inc (KONAQ)?

A

The stock price for Kona Grill Inc (OTC: KONAQ) is $0.0995 last updated Thu May 27 2021 19:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kona Grill Inc (KONAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kona Grill Inc.

Q

When is Kona Grill Inc (OTC:KONAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Kona Grill Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kona Grill Inc (KONAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kona Grill Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Kona Grill Inc (KONAQ) operate in?

A

Kona Grill Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.