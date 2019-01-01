Kona Grill Inc owns and operates casual restaurants under the name Kona Grill in the United States. Its restaurants offer freshly prepared food, contemporary American favorites, sushi and specialty cocktails. It also provides full-service bar offering a broad assortment of wines, specialty cocktails, and beers. The menu features a selection of appetizers, salads, soups, flatbreads, sandwiches, noodles, seafood, signature entrees, and desserts. The Other favorites include Miso-Sake Sea Bass served with shrimp and pork fried rice and a seasonal vegetable and Pan-Seared Ahi served with steamed white rice, baby bok choy, and a sweet chilli sauce. It also offers an assortment of sushi that includes traditional favorites as well as distinctive specialty sushi and sashimi items.