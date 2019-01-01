QQQ
Kona Grill Inc owns and operates casual restaurants under the name Kona Grill in the United States. Its restaurants offer freshly prepared food, contemporary American favorites, sushi and specialty cocktails. It also provides full-service bar offering a broad assortment of wines, specialty cocktails, and beers. The menu features a selection of appetizers, salads, soups, flatbreads, sandwiches, noodles, seafood, signature entrees, and desserts. The Other favorites include Miso-Sake Sea Bass served with shrimp and pork fried rice and a seasonal vegetable and Pan-Seared Ahi served with steamed white rice, baby bok choy, and a sweet chilli sauce. It also offers an assortment of sushi that includes traditional favorites as well as distinctive specialty sushi and sashimi items.

Kona Grill Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kona Grill (KONA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kona Grill (OTC: KONA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kona Grill's (KONA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kona Grill.

Q

What is the target price for Kona Grill (KONA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kona Grill (OTC: KONA) was reported by Raymond James on July 12, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KONA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kona Grill (KONA)?

A

The stock price for Kona Grill (OTC: KONA) is $0.0394 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 17:31:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kona Grill (KONA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kona Grill.

Q

When is Kona Grill (OTC:KONA) reporting earnings?

A

Kona Grill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kona Grill (KONA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kona Grill.

Q

What sector and industry does Kona Grill (KONA) operate in?

A

Kona Grill is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.