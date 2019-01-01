Komercni Banka AS is a universal bank providing a wide range of retail, corporate, and investment banking activities. These activities are complemented by specialized financial services provided by its subsidiaries. The bank operates primarily in the Czech Republic, as well as providing some services to corporate clients in Slovakia. The bank's strategy emphasizes long-term client relationships and creating solutions based on client feedback. Most of the bank's net revenue is net interest income primarily from loans and advances to customers. The bank's loan portfolio is tilted toward the real estate, wholesale, and transportation industries, as well as public administration.