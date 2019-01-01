QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kopp Glass Inc is engaged in manufacturing of hand molded, technical glass. Its products include colored filter glass, aviation glasses, NVIS filter glass and spectral calculator.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kopp Glass Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kopp Glass (KOGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kopp Glass (OTCEM: KOGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kopp Glass's (KOGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kopp Glass.

Q

What is the target price for Kopp Glass (KOGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kopp Glass

Q

Current Stock Price for Kopp Glass (KOGL)?

A

The stock price for Kopp Glass (OTCEM: KOGL) is $60 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 17:34:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kopp Glass (KOGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kopp Glass.

Q

When is Kopp Glass (OTCEM:KOGL) reporting earnings?

A

Kopp Glass does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kopp Glass (KOGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kopp Glass.

Q

What sector and industry does Kopp Glass (KOGL) operate in?

A

Kopp Glass is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.