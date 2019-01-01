|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kinnevik AB B (OTC: KNVKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kinnevik AB B.
There is no analysis for Kinnevik AB B
The stock price for Kinnevik AB B (OTC: KNVKF) is $37.55 last updated Wed Jun 09 2021 19:14:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kinnevik AB B.
Kinnevik AB B does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kinnevik AB B.
Kinnevik AB B is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.